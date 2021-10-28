Shubert extends its COVID-19 safety policy

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Shubert Theatre announced that its current COVID-19 safety policy will be extended through Dec. 31.

The theatre will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all patrons, staff, volunteers, performers, backstage crew, and all others who enter the building.

Guests who are unvaccinated will need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Face masks will be required for everyone who is inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. The only exception is when someone is actively eating or drinking.

Children who can’t be vaccinated by federal law must be accompanied by an adult who meets the requirements and is required to wear a face mask. As vaccines are approved for children by the CDC and the FDA, the Shubert Theatre will review and update its policy.

For additional information, please visit Shubert’s website at shubert.com.