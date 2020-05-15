Shubert holds annual fundraiser virtually, ticket holders receive curated box of food from New Haven restaurants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘The Show Must Go On’ – even if it’s online. That’s the name of a special virtual event that will take the place of the Shubert Theater’s annual fundraiser.

The online event will be next Monday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. People can purchase tickets online and pick up a party box which includes a cocktail kit and food from surrounding New Haven restaurants.

There’s also a musical entertainment and a live auction.

Money raised at the event will go to the theater as well as New Haven restaurants and Front Line Foods in New Haven.

Carla Sullivan, the Shubert Theatre’s Director of Development told News 8, “We’ve heard it a hundred times, a thousand times: “We’re in this together,” but now is definitely time that we really need to support each other and find new and creative ways to connect and move forward.

For more information and tickets: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven