Shubert Theater announces lineup for 2021-22 season

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shubert Theater has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 Broadway series.

Beginning with the epic Broadway musical ‘Anastasia’, which kicks off in October, there’s also ‘Beautiful: The Carole King musical’, ‘Waitress’, ‘An American in Paris’, and ‘Hairspray.’

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of the Shubert Theater told News 8, “For us to finally be able to tell everyone, that it’s been long, it’s been a little sad to not have this connection, but it’s coming back this fall, and we are so over the moon waiting to receive people once more.”

Tickets go on sale on July 23. You can find out more info here: https://shubert.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden police searching for man responsible for shooting woman in chest

News /

New Haven mayoral candidate DuBois-Walton calls Mayor Elicker's response to uptick in crime inadequate

News /

'Please God let the pandemic reduce': Parishioners attend first maskless mass at Waterbury church

News /

New Haven botanical garden serves as memorial for gun violence victims

News /

Activists call for more diversity in New Haven PD after allegations of racial disparities in recent lieutenants exam

News /

Emerging from the pandemic: Waterbury community helps high school seniors look good for prom

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss