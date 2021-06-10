Shubert Theater announces lineup for 2021-22 season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shubert Theater has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 Broadway series.

Beginning with the epic Broadway musical ‘Anastasia’, which kicks off in October, there’s also ‘Beautiful: The Carole King musical’, ‘Waitress’, ‘An American in Paris’, and ‘Hairspray.’

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of the Shubert Theater told News 8, “For us to finally be able to tell everyone, that it’s been long, it’s been a little sad to not have this connection, but it’s coming back this fall, and we are so over the moon waiting to receive people once more.”

Tickets go on sale on July 23. You can find out more info here: https://shubert.com/