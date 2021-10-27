Shubert Theatre hosting free backstage trick-or-treat event Halloween weekend

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is hosting a trick-or-treating event this weekend.

You will get a chance to go backstage with trick-or-treat stations along the way. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children under 12 years old are welcome to wear Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating.

The event also kicks off the Shubert’s annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive. You are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys when you attend events at the theater through Dec. 23.

All food donations will benefit New Haven food pantries and toys will be distributed through the New Haven Fire Department.

