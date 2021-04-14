Shubert Theatre raises the curtain for New Haven residents seeking COVID vaccinations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The stage may be dark inside New Haven’s Shubert Theatre but, ‘premiering’ Wednesday and Thursday is a no appointment needed COVID vaccination site for elm city residents only.

The stage is set at the Shubert Theatre, and the star of this show won’t be Lin-Manuel Miranda or Liza, and nor will Julie Andrews make an appearance. According to the marque, an up and coming star by the name of Morderna” is waiting in the wings.

“If we can find a way to connect with his community by giving them something back, by helping them, I would be all for that,” said Anthony McDonald, Executive Dir, Shubert Theatre.

For the next two days, the Shubert will be transformed into a vaccination clinic. After more than 100 years of being the place for entertainment, the theatre will provide a shot of hope to people trying to guard against COVID-19.

Walks-in are welcome, but you must be age 18 or older, and have a photo ID. News of the J&J vaccine being put on pause due to possible blood clots caused a few last minute changes. But as the saying goes “the show must go on.”

And once everyone is fully vaccinated, celebrations are bound to break out everywhere and not just on stage.

We know we can’t wait for that day. Meanwhile, vaccinations are being administered here today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the Shubert Theatre In New Haven, hoping to bring the house.