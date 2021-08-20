Shubert Theatre to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from all who enter the building

NEW HAVEN — The Shubert Theatre will now require vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for all patrons, along with staff, volunteers, performers, backstage crew and all others entering the building.

The requirement is effective through Oct. 31, 2021. The Shubert said it is putting these guidelines in place now prior to the start of its 2021-2022 season which starts Oct. 1.

“For the safety of our patrons, we are giving people almost two months advance notice so they will be aware of our policy prior to attending performances at the theatre,” said Anthony McDonald, the Shubert Theatre’s Executive Director.

Vaccinated guests must show proof of vaccination when they enter the theatre with a valid vaccination card and government-issued ID.

According to the venue’s Health and Safety policy, fully vaccinated means guests will have received their second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose of a single dose vaccine at least two weeks prior to attending a performance at the Shubert.

Unvaccinated guests will need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. Children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated must be accompanied by an adult and wear a face mask.

Face masks will be required for all inside the building, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking.