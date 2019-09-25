Sierra Leone presidents visits New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven was busy on Tuesday welcoming the President of Sierra Leone to the Elm City.

President Julius Maada Bio arrived at city hall on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mayor Toni Harp and city officials.

New Haven’s history with Sierra Leone dates back hundreds of years. More recently, the Elm City sent medical supplies and other resources to Sierra Leone to combat an Ebola outbreak in 2015.

