Significant funding going toward expanding cultural equity in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven unveiling its Cultural Equity Plan Tuesday.

In his proposed budget, Mayor Justin Elicker made sure arts and culture had a place. In the more than $6-million so-called ‘Summer Reset’ Plan he included $1-million in arts with a focus on equity.

Adriane Jefferson, director of Cultural Affairs for the City of New Haven, said Tuesday outside City Hall, “For us, it’s about disrupting arts and culture and where it shows up. We don’t always want to see it downtown, it’s always great downtown, but we want to see it in the neighborhoods.”

They’ve already completed some projects like getting arts funding to low-income artists and non-profit organizations.

The Cultural Equity Team says they’re working on expanding cultural equity through the greater New Haven Area.