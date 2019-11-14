Sikorsky helicopter makes precautionary landing in Madison

(WTNH) — A helicopter from Sikorsky had to make a precautionary landing in a field in Madison Thursday afternoon.

Sikorsky released a statement saying,

“We can confirm that one of our aircraft made a precautionary landing in a field today in Madison, CT. There were no injuries to the occupants and no damage to the aircraft. After routine troubleshooting and maintenance checks, the aircraft flew back to Sikorsky’s Stratford plant safely.”

