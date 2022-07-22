NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued Silver Alerts on Friday for a 16-year-old mother and her six-month-old child from New Haven.

According to state police, the child has been missing with his mother since Thursday.

The 16-year-old mother, Qaahliyah Sanders, is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 110 lbs. and is 5’2″. The child, a Black six-month-old boy named Lamarian Sanders, is described as 12 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

See photos of the mother and child below:



Lamarian and Qaahliyah Sanders. Photos via Connecticut State Police

The New Haven Police Department urges anyone with information or location of the pair to contact the department at (203) 946-6316.