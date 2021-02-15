Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old girl missing from New Haven since Feb. 7

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have issued a Silver Alert Monday for a 4-year-old girl missing from New Haven.

Police say that 4-year-old Neyah Carter has been missing from New Haven since last Sunday, Feb. 7.

Carter is described as a Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is also 3 feet tall and weighs 95 lbs. No clothing description was given.

There were no further details released at this time.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 203-946-6316.