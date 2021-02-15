Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old girl missing from New Haven since Feb. 7

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have issued a Silver Alert Monday for a 4-year-old girl missing from New Haven.

Police say that 4-year-old Neyah Carter has been missing from New Haven since last Sunday, Feb. 7.

Carter is described as a Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is also 3 feet tall and weighs 95 lbs. No clothing description was given.

There were no further details released at this time.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 203-946-6316.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Death investigation underway after jogger finds body in New Haven

News /

Families, nurses build winter wonderland outside Masonicare in Wallingford to lift residents' spirits

News /

150 couples renew their wedding vows at Waterbury church on Valentine's Day

News /

Husband and wife doctor team spend Valentine's Day volunteering at COVID vaccine clinic at Floyd Little Athletic Center

News /

Frisco's Pizza in New Haven raising funds for dog found abandoned, suffering from frostbite in Branford

News /

New Haven PD investigating shooting near Ferry & Chatham Street

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss