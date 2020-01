WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl missing from Waterbury on Friday.

Police say that they are searching for 4-year-old Legacy Throne, who has been missing from Waterbury since Friday, January 10th.

Police describe Throne as a three foot tall, black female, weighing about 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A photo has not been released.

Anyone with information on Throne’s whereabouts is urged to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.