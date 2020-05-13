1  of  2
Breaking News
Westfarms mall to reopen on May 20 with reduced schedule Organizers cancel New London’s Sailfest, plan virtual events due to pandemic

Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old man missing from West Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gil Cuhna

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Silver Alert was issued for a man who has been missing from West Haven since last week.

Police are searching for 50-year-old Gil Cuhna, who was last seen on Friday, May 8.

Cuhna is described as being a 5’10” tall, white male, who weighs about 150 lbs. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gil Cuhna (left)

Cuhna was last seen wearing a blue/gray windbreaker, jeans and a blue baseball cap with a “T” on it.

Anyone with information Cuhna’s whereabouts is urged to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Food drive held at Hamden Middle School as town sees increase in demand for donations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food drive held at Hamden Middle School as town sees increase in demand for donations"

New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required"

New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required"

Hamden dentist explains how he's made his office safer for patients, staff

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden dentist explains how he's made his office safer for patients, staff"

ROLLING RALLY: Tour bus companies feel left out of fed stimulus package, hold rally to D.C. to demand help

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ROLLING RALLY: Tour bus companies feel left out of fed stimulus package, hold rally to D.C. to demand help"

Will CT amusement parks be re-opening this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Will CT amusement parks be re-opening this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic?"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss