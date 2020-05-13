Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old man missing from West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Silver Alert was issued for a man who has been missing from West Haven since last week.

Police are searching for 50-year-old Gil Cuhna, who was last seen on Friday, May 8.

Cuhna is described as being a 5’10” tall, white male, who weighs about 150 lbs. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gil Cuhna (left)

Cuhna was last seen wearing a blue/gray windbreaker, jeans and a blue baseball cap with a “T” on it.

Anyone with information Cuhna’s whereabouts is urged to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.