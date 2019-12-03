Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old Ansonia child

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department has sent out a Silver Alert for an endangered missing child from Ansonia.

Police say Vanessa Morales is a 1-year-old with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Vanessa Morales was last seen on Monday.

According to police, Vanessa was living in Ansonia on Myrtle Avenue at a residence where there is an active suspicious death investigation. They add Vanessa was not in the home and have not been able to locate her.

Any one with information is asked to contact police at 203 735-1885.