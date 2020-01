WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have issued a Silver Alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Carmen Cancel-Leroy, 6, is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, 4’8”, and 52 pounds.

Police say she is likely with her mother, Roberta Leroy, 28.

If you have any information about Carmen’s location, contact Waterbury PD: 203-574-6911.