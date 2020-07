NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- A North Haven wedding venue abruptly closed its doors for good this week. Now a local bride is looking for answers, and a refund.

Sissy Wilson says she booked her December 2021 wedding with Fantasia in North Haven last June amid rumors that they were closing. But after being reassured that that wasn't happening - even amid the pandemic - Wilson says she moved forward with her wedding plans only to find out the news of the closure on social media.