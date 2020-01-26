Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury woman, last seen two weeks ago

1  of  2
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a Waterbury woman Sunday whom has been missing for two weeks.

WPD report that Veronica Roman-Santos, 38, of Waterbury, was last seen January 12th at a family member’s residents on Sylvan Avenue and has not been seen since.

She is described as a white/hispanic woman, 5’1”, 180-200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a cross tattoo on her right shoulder and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

According to police, she struggles with substance abuse.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury PD: 203-574-6941.

