Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen last seen on Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Keon Webster, who has been reported missing from Waterbury.

He was last seen Sunday, June 14 at around 8 a.m. and he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Keon is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 1” and weighs around 100 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. A photo of Keon has not been provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keon Webster is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6911.

