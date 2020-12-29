 

SILVER ALERT: Pair of North Haven brothers, 11-months, 2-years-old missing since Dec. 26

by: WTNH Staff

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in North Haven need your help Monday. A Silver Alert has been issued for two young brothers.

Lucifer Guy is described as a 2-year-old white male last seen with his mother, Brittany Young.

Thor Guy is described as an 11-month-old white male.

Both were last seen in Northford on Dec. 26.

North Haven Police said on Facebook Monday, “Officers are looking to make contact with Brittany and the children, to ensure they are safe and being adequately cared for. If you know their whereabouts or have any additional information, please contact North Haven PD @ 203-239-1616.”

