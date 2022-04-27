MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford’s Silver Sands State Park is currently closed due to construction, DEEP announced this week.

According to officials, Silver Sands Parkway and portions of the parking lots are being repaved. The construction began on Monday, April 25 and is set to continue for up to 10 days.

During the construction, the park will be closed on Wednesday, April 27 and Monday, May 5.

The state park, located at 1 Silver Sands Pkwy, consists of 297 acres of beach, dunes, restored salt marsh, and open areas and woods. A boardwalk and 14-acre bird sanctuary are also available for public use.

For more information on the park, visit DEEP’s website.