Fatal single-car crash into utility pole closes Kensington Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal single-car crash into a utility pole closed Kensington Avenue Sunday afternoon.

At 12:44 p.m., Meriden Police responded to a motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Gracey Avenue.

Meriden Police say the crash involved a 2016 Buick Verano operated by an elderly female.

It appears the operator was traveling south on Gracey Ave. approaching the intersection when she continued to cross Kensington Ave. and struck a telephone pole at 20 Kensington Ave. The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the left front area.

A passerby smashed the rear window to gain access to the car and assist the driver.

The driver was treated at the scene by fire and EMS personnel and transported to MidState Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden PD 203-630-6201.