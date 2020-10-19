Single father in Hamden receives heartwarming support from strangers in hard times

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single father in Hamden received heartwarming support this week after he posted on Facebook asking for food and supplies for his 3-year-old daughter.

The post quickly took off as strangers from across the state and even the country reached out to lend a helping hand.

Michael Carey has been out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a daughter take care of, things have been tough.

He was reluctant to post for help but says he is grateful to the sweet strangers who have been sending him packages of food, clothes, and supplies to help get through the difficult time.

Carey told News 8, “I’ve got packages coming from Illinois, New Hampshire, Maine. I mean I don’t even know these people they are just offering help…I feel horrible taking this but I have a 3-year-old and I have to do what is best for her.”

Carey received over 200 comments within minutes of the post and says he is grateful for the help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Single father in Hamden receives heartwarming support in hard times

News /

Annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' fundraiser walk shifts to drive-thru event amid pandemic

News /

Hamden PD identify victim in fatal shooting, witnesses report hearing 10 shots

News /

44-year-old woman shot, killed in apartment in Quinnipiac Meadows

News /

Leaders in Meriden, Hartford address recent uptick in gun violence

News /

Phi Beta Sigma Inc. celebrates honorary brother Congressman John Lewis in New Haven ceremony

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss