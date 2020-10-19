Single father in Hamden receives heartwarming support from strangers in hard times

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single father in Hamden received heartwarming support this week after he posted on Facebook asking for food and supplies for his 3-year-old daughter.

The post quickly took off as strangers from across the state and even the country reached out to lend a helping hand.

Michael Carey has been out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a daughter take care of, things have been tough.

He was reluctant to post for help but says he is grateful to the sweet strangers who have been sending him packages of food, clothes, and supplies to help get through the difficult time.

Carey told News 8, “I’ve got packages coming from Illinois, New Hampshire, Maine. I mean I don’t even know these people they are just offering help…I feel horrible taking this but I have a 3-year-old and I have to do what is best for her.”

Carey received over 200 comments within minutes of the post and says he is grateful for the help.