Sister of murdered man speaks out as search for killer stretches on

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He was the victim of a cold blooded killing Monday night on a busy New Haven street. For two days his body laid on a cold slab in the morgue, unclaimed and unidentified. Then, Tuesday night detectives arrived at the family home of 46-year-old Troy Clark with devastating news.

“That’s when they told us it was him. They had to do fingerprinting,” said the man’s sister, who asked to remain anonymous while the killer remains loose.

Clark’s murder was widely publicized because the shooter also critically wounded an off duty New Haven police captain.

“I’m saying here we go again. There’s another one on the streets of New Haven…never thinking it was him.”

By Tuesday morning the woman knew something was wrong.

“I knew something was wrong the minute that he didn’t show up for the nurse to come.”

Clark was under a nurse’s care because he previously survived a stroke and heart attack.

“That didn’t take him out of here, but the hand of a perpetrator, who doesn’t have no remorse for life, has the audacity to take someone else’s. How dare you!”

Clark was one of four siblings and the father of one son.

“How I wish that he could walk through that door again and I can just give him a hug and tell him I love him.”

Asked what she wants to say to Capt. Tony Duff, who stumbled upon the killing in progress and tried to stop it, she said, “Thank you for not letting him die there by himself.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.