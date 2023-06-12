NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit with the man paralyzed in a police van.

News 8 spoke with the sister of Richard “Randy” Cox, whose life changed about a year ago. They remain focused on getting Cox the care he needs. The money from the settlement will help with that.

“If a situation like this happens again, hopefully, others won’t stand around and watch,” LaToya Boomer said, reading his words from her phone.

She also shared a message on behalf of her brother.

“He appreciates the mayor and the police chief for keeping their word and holding everyone accountable,” Boomer said.

Almost one year ago, Cox became paralyzed after the New Haven police transport van he was in abruptly stopped short, sending him flying head-first.

Despite pleading for help from the police, an internal affairs investigation found officers disregarded his claims.

Last fall, Cox filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against five New Haven police officers and the city. The parties agreed to a $45 million settlement last week.

“I feel like he’s happy and sad because he’s happy about getting the money, but he’d rather be walking,” Boomer said. “He’d rather not be here in the first place.”

In an exclusive interview with News 8, Cox’s attorney Ben Crump spoke about the magnitude of this settlement.

“The reason I think the settlement is so important is because it sends a message that we have to treat all of our citizens with humanity, respect, and dignity,” Crump told News 8.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it was important to them to do right by Cox and his family.

“Randy entered a police transport vehicle being able to walk, and now he’s not able to walk,” the mayor said. “What we have done is ensured accountability.”

Two of the officers involved were fired, while two others will learn their fate at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting later this month. A fifth officer retired following the incident.

The police department has made changes, including putting seatbelts in vans.