Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, 19 individuals quarantining

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Public Schools have reported six confirmed positive COVID-19 cases this week.
Reports say contract tracing resulted in another 19 individuals quarantining.
Here is the breakdown by schools:
- One confirmed case at Hill Central Music Academy, five additional quarantining
- One case at Fair Haven School, three quarantining
- Two cases ar Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media, 10 quarantining
- One case at John S. Martinez Sea and Sky STEM Magnet School, none quarantining
- One case at Mauro Sheridan Science, Technology, and Comunications School, one quarantining
Last week, New Haven Public Schools reported over 20 positive COVID-19 cases and over 100 individuals had to quarantine.
New Haven Public Schools are following CDC guidance and Connecticut state mandates in the management of suspect COVID-19 cases.