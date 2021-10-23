Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, 19 individuals quarantining

We are coming off a series of beautiful days with temperatures running above average. Expect a mostly dry day and it'll feel more seasonable with highs in the low 60s. Lots of sunshine in the forecast tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s, near 60°. More clouds will move in Sunday night courtesy of a warm front. Rain will develop Sunday night and continue through Monday morning. Right now, next week is looking very unsettled with several chance for rain. The only day we may catch a break in the action is Thursday.

By the way--we caught a meteor on our Hartford cam as we were live on-air for Good Morning Connecticut! Check it out--talk about excellent timing!