HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people were displaced after a structure fire at Plaza Terrace in Hamden on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The Hamden Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 21 Plaza Terrace just after 8 a.m. and reported smoke coming from a second floor apartment. Firefighters made entry and knocked down a kitchen fire in the unit. While the fire was contained, officials said the unit experienced heavy smoke damage and three other units had moderate water damage from the fire suppression.

Six people in the four units were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said. The American Red Cross and the Hamden Community Services provided accommodations and assistance to those residents.

An investigation found that a tenant was cooking in the kitchen and stepped away from a heated pan of oil on the stove for a few minutes. After returning, a fire had spread to the microwave and cabinets above the stovetop, officials said. The tenant immediately left the building with his family and called 911.

Fire officials warned residents to always remain in the kitchen while cooking to prevent a dangerous fire.