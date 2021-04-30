Skappo Italian Food and Wine is ‘Back in Business’, adding another piece of Italy: La Bottega

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A taste of Italy in our own backyard.

“It’s like in Italy, where it’s really all about passing your traditions on.” Michael Sincavage, Skappo Co-Owner

The Sincavage family is welcoming you back to Skappo on Crown Street in New Haven. It’s their home away from home, for the wine, homemade food, and now, something a little extra.

Amid the pandemic, the family added a bright little corner to their Italian getaway. “La Bottega”– to shop while you eat!



Bottega is a place of ideas and creativity, said co-owner Anna Sincavage. She creates clothes by bringing new life to old pieces. She scours consignment shops for a piece someone else was done with. For example, what once used to be a denim shirt is now a unique piece, with fabric from another vest along the sides and on the back of the shirt.



Another form of art Anna said can be found at Skappo: “And my husband will do renderings of homes.”

La Bottega is part of the next chapter for this unique eatery, along with the outdoor dining, made possible in the pandemic. That’s giving it more of a European feel.



“I’m surprised we never had outdoor seating. Like in Italy, as soon as the temperature gets nicer, everything is outside,” Co-Owner Michael Sincavage said.

Skappo is celebrating 17 years in business but is most excited for this year, as people choose to slow down, pull up a chair and stay awhile. Be together, something we haven’t been able to do in so long, and maybe we’ve come to appreciate even more.

“We’ve all gotten through this. I think that’s something to be proud of, not just us, but everybody,” Michael added. “We’ve gotten through this.”

You can keep up to date on what Skappo is offering on Facebook.