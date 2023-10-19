NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Luca Small is a 5-year-old boy from Northford who has battled brain cancer since he was just 18 months old.

The Skate For Luca fundraiser is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Louis Astorino Ice Arena on Mix Avenue in Hamden.

Attendees can skate with the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team that captured its first NCAA men’s hockey championship in program history in April.

The goal is to raise money for Luca’s ongoing medical expenses and to support his parents, Kevin and Lauren Small, who were born and raised in Hamden and now live in Northford, and his younger brother, Matteo.

The family recently learned that Luca’s tumor was growing despite chemotherapy. He is receiving care at Boston Children’s Hospital with his parents by his side.

Donations can be made online. Checks can be made out and mailed to:

Hamden Police Benevolent Association

PO Box 5295

Hamden, CT 06518-0295

Hamden Police Sgt. Kyle Sampagnaro and Kyle DeLucia, founder and CEO of K&J Tree Service, were guests on Connecticut’s Morning Buzz to discuss how the community can support Luca and his family.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about Luca.