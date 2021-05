NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- In a global crisis, there's a sense that we are watching out for one another. In a way, that's what "Startup Yale"- which has been around for more than five years - and the "New Haven Civic Innovation Prize" - in its second year - is all about.

The Innovation awards up to $10,000 to the top student or community-led ventures benefitting the City of New Haven. It's managed by Dwight Hall at Yale whose mission is to nurture and inspire students as leaders of social change, and to advance justice and service.