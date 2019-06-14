Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, to reopen after rebuild
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A popular park devastated by a tornado last year has reopened on Friday. The state has finished cleaning up and rebuilding Sleeping Giant State Park.
It's amazing, really. The difference between now and 13 months ago. And what we can see from here by the entrance is just a small piece of the overall effort.
Sleeping Giant State Park just opened for the first time in 13 months, and the parking lot is filling up fast! pic.twitter.com/mNY8NMVSuJ— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 14, 2019
It was 13 months ago Saturday. May15, 2018, when what was left of a tornado blew through the park, tearing apart hundreds if not thousands of trees. What was a densely wooded parking and picnic area is now wide open. That makes for much better view of Sleeping Giant Mountain itself.
That cleanup was not the hard part, however. What took so long were the popular trails leading up the mountain. Trees blocked those, and it's a lot tougher to get heavy equipment up to move them.
WEB EXTRA: Drone footage of Sleeping Giant State Park during repairs
So while the entrance area has looked ready to go for months, Friday is the first time the public will be allowed up those trails. Those trails are such a big draw for so many, they didn't want to open up the lower area and ask people to stay off the trails.
The cleanup cost around $735,000, and the state thinks three quarters of that will be picked up by the federal government. It's not done, either.
13 months after high winds destroyed so many trees, Sleeping Giant State Park reopens this morning. pic.twitter.com/BspKg1gz4V— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 14, 2019
The state plans more improvements, mostly to the part you can now see from the entrance. There will be public meetings to discuss that in the coming months, but speaking of months, just 13 months after the storm, Friday at 8 a.m. the park officially reopened.
