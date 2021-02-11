Slick roads possible as snow dusts CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Storm Team 8 says we’re in for some more snow Thursday.

However, the snowfall will not be like the previous storms as it should only drop about 2″.

The light snow is expected to stop by 8 a.m.

While the snow totals may be smaller, Storm Team 8 warns that roads and sidewalks could be slick.

Drivers are asked to use caution when out and about.

News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira will be out in New Haven County with a live look at road conditions all morning on GMCT.

The sun is expected to return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to middle 30s.