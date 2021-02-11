 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Slick roads possible as snow dusts CT

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Storm Team 8 says we’re in for some more snow Thursday.

However, the snowfall will not be like the previous storms as it should only drop about 2″.

The light snow is expected to stop by 8 a.m.

While the snow totals may be smaller, Storm Team 8 warns that roads and sidewalks could be slick.

Drivers are asked to use caution when out and about.

News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira will be out in New Haven County with a live look at road conditions all morning on GMCT.

The sun is expected to return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police searching for MA man as person of interest in investigation of fatal shooting of Yale grad student, Army veteran

News /

WEB EXTRA: New Haven PD press conference: PD searching for MA man as person of interest in investigation of fatal shooting of Yale grad student

News /

Doctors urge safety, vaccines not yet long-term guarantee against COVID

News /

UNH community mourns death of student who lost battle with COVID-19

News /

Waterbury church leaders campaigning to get more members of their community of color vaccinated against COVID

News /

Sikorsky awarded contract to build 5 more presidential helicopters

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss