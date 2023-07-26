HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is cracking-down on speeding.

The department will participate in the 2023 Speed & Aggressive Driving Enforcement and has received $48,337 in federal funds for the safety campaign.

From July 24 through Sept. 4, police will aim to decrease fatalities and injuries from car crashes caused by speeding and aggressive driving by dedicating more time and resources to patrolling.

Officers will focus much of their efforts in school zones and near bus stops ahead of the new school year.

“Thanks to the partnership between the Hamden Police Department and the State of Connecticut, our Officers will spend more time enforcing traffic laws during the lead up to the school year,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said in a statement. “Please slow down and obey traffic laws to improve the safety of our community.”