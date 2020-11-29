Small Business Saturday helps boost support for local shops during holiday season and pandemic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Small Business Saturday kicked off this weekend as millions of Americans are encouraged to shop local.

Many shoppers were spotted at small businesses across the state, including in our own backyard in West Haven, shopping for the Christmas spirit at B&B Farms.

Folks were seen picking up their fresh Christmas tree along with fresh wreaths and everything you need to make your house feel a lot like Christmas. Manager Tyler Newkirk told News 8 the support on Saturday was unlike any other year.

“Small Business Saturday is my biggest day of the year, but I think because of COVID, people are supporting local business more than ever, so today was one of the biggest crowds I have ever seen,” Newkirk said.

He encourages everyone to support their local businesses, especially now during the holidays.