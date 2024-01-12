NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s small, local farms are feeling the impact of recent flooding, while they brace for more winter storms ahead.

Kaitlyn Kimball, co-owner of Sunset Farms in Naugatuck, says strong winds ripped through the year-round property and destroyed three of the four greenhouse tunnels. The farm suffered $20,000 in damages.

“We lose the revenue from the winter crops, and we also have to rebuild three tunnels,” Kimball said. “So that’s been stressful.”

On top of that, healthy topsoil is washing away from the four-acre farm.

“Our spinach is currently uncovered in the fields,” Kimball said. “It’s been very warm, so it’s doing okay; but it’s not thriving like it would in a tunnel. It’s probably going to die in the next month.”

Down the road at Gazy Brothers Farm in Oxford, there’s a muddy mess across the tomato and squash fields.

Co-owner of Gazy Brothers Farm, Albert Gazy says the family-owned property is trying to clear 35 acres.

“With warm, wet winters, you get a lot of residual diseases holding over; and that causes problems going into next year,” Gazy said.

These farms already felt the brutal brunt of last summer’s flash flooding.

“A lot of the crops that we had didn’t do a full production,” Gazy said. “We got, maybe, a week or two out of them. Some of them did, and then what we weren’t able to do, we were able to bring in from the other local farms that we have good relationships with.”

The farmers say their small properties did not meet the criteria for federal disaster relief funding offered last summer.

They say they have crop insurance, but it doesn’t cover everything, like the plastic greenhouse covers.

“Based on what we were told initially, [crop insurance is] not cost-effective,” Kimball said. “And I know that’s true for a lot of other farms like us.”

But they’re optimistic about rebuilding.

“Going into next summer, hopefully, we’ll have a dryer summer,” Gazy said. “We should bound back just fine.”

“I’m not sure we’re going to get back to exactly where we were, but we’ll be able to start the season on a good foot,” Kimball said. “I’m confident about that.”