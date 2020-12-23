Small fire at Elm City Market causes elevator outage at 360 Main apts.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Firefighters responded to 360 State Street in New Haven Wednesday morning.

They were called to the scene at around 5 a.m.

The Fire Chief told News 8 the fire started in a fruit storage area at the Elm City Market. The fire damaged a box of bananas and a nearby electrical conduit.

The sprinklers had already put the fire out by the time firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire didn’t damage the 360 State apartments attached to the market but is causing other problems.

The damaged electrical conduit caused the apartment building’s lobby to lose power. Electricians are now working to get the elevators going again, which can be a problem when dealing with the largest apartment building in the state.

Health officials are inspecting the market before it can open for business. The water from the sprinklers has to be dried up too.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.