NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people and a dog were rescued after a small plane crashed into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Thursday.

A young married couple on their way back from Florida had the fright of their lives when their plane’s engine started sputtering while they were 7000ft in the air on Thursday evening.

The plane’s pilot radioed into Tweed New Haven Airport in to let them know they were in distress. The airline directed the pilot to attempt to land at the airport, according to the Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport, Sean Scanlon.

The pilot felt he was unable to make it to the airport and made a personal decision to try landing in the Quinnipiac River in New Haven, according to officials.

The plane landed successfully and the two passengers were able to self-extricate from the plane and rescue their dog. The pilot was able to land on a shallow area of the water, according to officials.

Bystanders at the scene were able to get to the victims and bring them to shore in their boat.

The passengers were not injured but were shaken up by the crash, according to officials who spoke at a press conference regarding the crash on Thursday night.

Officials from the Coast Guard, New Haven Police Department, New Haven Fire Department and Connecticut State Police responded to the scene of the plane crash.

Crews are planning to use airbags to raise the plane and later use a crane to remove it from the river, according to the Assitant Chief of the New Haven Fire Department, Justin Mccarthy.

The Fire department is working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to ensure there is no damage to the environment as a result of the crash.