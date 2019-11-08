Smilow Rocks the ’60s sets to inspire New Haven hospital staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Colorful rocks were on display at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven on Thursday!

It was all part of the event Smilow Rocks The ’60s, aimed at inspiring patients, their families, and staff. They each got to choose a rock with an inspirational message to take home.

“Everyone here at the hospital loves Smilow Rocks. When we say an event is happening, everyone gets excited. The patients, the caregivers. It really brings the morale up in the hospital,” says Dana Brewer.

Maureen Baldino started Smilow Rocks when her brother was being treated at the hospital. More than than 8,000 rocks have been painted so far!

“Painting rocks and sharing rocks and making relationships has really helped me heal and it’s nice to see it help other people as well,” Baldino says.