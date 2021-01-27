Snow causes rollover crash in North Haven; officials say driver, 10 dogs found inside are OK

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday’s slippery conditions caused a van to roll over in North Haven.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the North Haven Fire Department was called to Interstate 91 north, in the area of Exit 9, where the rollover occurred.

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle on its side with the driver still inside.

While firefighters worked to remove the driver from the van they also found 10 crated dogs inside.

North Haven animal control officers were dispatched to the scene to secure the dogs and assess for injuries.

Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured and none of the dogs were found to be injured.

