Snow in the higher elevations: digging out in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was almost a tale of two cities in the same city. People in downtown Waterbury mostly dealing with rain, while residents in some of the cities highest elevations dealt with 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Welcome to Juan Miranda’s Saturday. He lives near Wilby High School. He and his neighbors didn’t break out their umbrellas Saturday — they hit the sidewalks with their snowblowers.

“It was like a blizzard up here,” Miranda said. “Everything was covered up.”

Just around the corner, News8 spotted one of the city’s 40 snowplows clearing the roads leading into Wilby High School. One of the city’s drivers describing road conditions as sloppy. He says they improved throughout the day. But, as day turned to night, the concern turned to temperatures dropping and roads freezing up again.

“The slush is cleared up and then we’re going to keep a couple guys on the overnight shift to watch for that refreeze — apply sand and salt where necessary.”

The city has stocked up on 200 yards of salt and sand so far. Miranda gives high marks to the crews in one of their first early tests this winter.

“Here — they did a good job,” he said.

City crews urge drivers to use extra caution on the roads if you have to be out and about. They say your best bet is to stay home.