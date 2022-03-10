NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Truck drivers are hitting the open road. It’s not what it used to be – specifically at the pumps.

That’s a burden for Nicholas Bonilla, owner of KRB Trucking. His company operates three trucks. The cost to fill up each one is $2100 a week.

“That’s almost putting us in the red,” Bonilla said. “And rates have to go up, or the trucks will have to be parked.”

Last year at this time, truck drivers were paying $3.11 in diesel fuel. As of Thursday, that number has gone up to $5.22.

Ken McDonald, a commercial truck driver with DDA Transport, said “I’m glad I don’t have to pay that bill.”

He’s calling on the government to react quickly and believes the panic at the pump will have a domino effect. McDonald explained that truckers “move the country,” noting that “everything you have at one point or another was on a truck.”

”If we can’t afford to start these trucks and run them,” McDonald said. “Stuff at the markets, your Walmarts, your Targets, your grocery stores… it’s not gonna be there.”

The war in Ukraine is being blamed for the spike at the pumps, but for McDonald, the answer lies in Washington.

“Get your act together, get this problem fixed,” McDonald said, addressing a message for U.S. leaders. “Put your differences aside and get these prices under control.”