Social media awareness increasing break-in reports

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)- This winter it may seem like we have had more car break-ins than normal but police say that’s not the case.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stevens tells News 8, “there’s more people reporting it now than ever before.”

With an increase in reports, comes an increase in awareness.

“A lot more of the public is aware of things like this going on,” said Stevens.

More residents are posting about vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins on social media and different apps.

Stevens tells News 8, “Because of the notoriety of the video cameras of the social media, more people are aware and more people do see it actually happening.”

One of the apps most frequently used is the Neighborhood app. People with Ring home surveillance cameras often post videos to let residents near them know of any suspicious activity or crimes.

Stevens says it’s important to report any incident to police even if it is an attempted break-in. He says often times they can use your information and video to help them track down the person involved.

“You might not be a victim, you could be helping your neighbors or the neighborhood to identify people,” said Stevens.

