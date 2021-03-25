Sock drive to benefit homeless in Waterbury to be held at 5 city locations Saturday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A sock drive to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul Homeless Shelter in Waterbury is taking place Saturday.

The drive is sponsored by the Waterbury Republican Town Committee and the Republican Aldermanic Caucus.

It will take place at five locations across the Brass City:

Monteiro’s Restaurant on Fairfield Avenue

Buck’s Hill Park on Montoe Road

Scholfield Park on Bunker Hill Avenue

Marie’s Jewelry on East Main Street

Washington Park House on Sylvan Avenue

New socks of all sizes are accepted!