Sock drive to benefit homeless in Waterbury to be held at 5 city locations Saturday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A sock drive to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul Homeless Shelter in Waterbury is taking place Saturday.
The drive is sponsored by the Waterbury Republican Town Committee and the Republican Aldermanic Caucus.
It will take place at five locations across the Brass City:
- Monteiro’s Restaurant on Fairfield Avenue
- Buck’s Hill Park on Montoe Road
- Scholfield Park on Bunker Hill Avenue
- Marie’s Jewelry on East Main Street
- Washington Park House on Sylvan Avenue
New socks of all sizes are accepted!