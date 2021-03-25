Sock drive to benefit homeless in Waterbury to be held at 5 city locations Saturday

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A sock drive to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul Homeless Shelter in Waterbury is taking place Saturday.

The drive is sponsored by the Waterbury Republican Town Committee and the Republican Aldermanic Caucus.

It will take place at five locations across the Brass City:

  • Monteiro’s Restaurant on Fairfield Avenue
  • Buck’s Hill Park on Montoe Road
  • Scholfield Park on Bunker Hill Avenue
  • Marie’s Jewelry on East Main Street
  • Washington Park House on Sylvan Avenue

New socks of all sizes are accepted!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Daniel Hand HS in Madison taking extra precautions Thursday after report of text threats to student

News /

State Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-691 in Meriden

News /

New Haven to use American Rescue Plan funding to re-engage students amid chronic absenteeism

News /

'You're not going to live a happy life knowing you killed somebody': Loved one of Waterbury hit-and-run victim pleads for help to find the driver

News /

Alderman calls for suspension of Waterbury Housing Authority leadership after reports of deplorable conditions at apartment complex

News /

Gov. Lamont pushing transportation policy in Waterbury - as state legislature takes up budget proposal

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss