SOHU Neighborhood Association 13th Annual Stocking Stuffing Party canceled, show must go on

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the past 12 years, the SOHU Neighborhood Association has stuffed hundreds of stockings for soldiers.

Usually, the association’s president would make a big bowl of chili and have everyone over for a stocking stuffing party. But because of COVID, it won’t be safe. So she is going to be doing all the stuffing herself this year.

The tradition was created by SOHU Neighborhood Association President Lisa Siedlarz. She used to send her brother a stocking for Christmas while he was deployed.

Siedlarz said getting the usual donations from local schools and businesses this year has been tough since kids are remote learning or people are working from home.

So far, she’s received $900 in donations along with items like chapsticks, deoderants, crackers, toothbrushes and more to fill the stockings.

She also said she has received a number of calls from people asking if stockings for soldiers is still happening. She told News 8 there was no way she was going to skip this year.

She said, “It moves me to do it. I’m to going to be able to deliver the stockings myself this year, that’s okay. I know that it makes them feel special and lets them know that we’re thinking of them.”

The Veterans Association will be delivering the stockings for the holiday. Siedlarz said they filled 500 stockings last year and she is hoping she will at least be able to fill 100.

Donations should be dropped off at 53 Pearl St. in New Haven by Dec. 7. Siedlarz can be reached at 203-623-0857 or lisa@sohunewhaven.org.