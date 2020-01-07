SOLD: Long-vacant ‘Pirelli Building’ on Long Wharf in New Haven to become hotel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Plans to transform the long-vacant ‘Pirelli Building’ in New Haven into a hotel are moving forward.

Ikea has sold the Sargent Driver Property in the same parking lot as its superstore to developer Bruce Becker for $1.2 million.

City officials and Ikea have been looking for ways to preserve the building and turn it into a hotel.

The hotel will be an important part of a long-term plan to re-develop New Haven’s entire Long Wharf district.