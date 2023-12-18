EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some homes are dealing with flooding, especially in Connecticut’s coastal neighborhoods after a storm Sunday night into Monday.

Coe Avenue knows the issue well, being located just a half mile from East Haven Town Beach, which has seen heavy winds and flooding over the last 24 hours.

One homeowner said they discovered nearly a foot of water in their basement.

Taylor Hinchey, also hit by the storm, works at the nearby animal hospital. She said the facility had no power for the majority of the day.

When she got home around 7 p.m., she said she smelled oil, and when she went downstairs to check on the furnace, she found floodwaters.

Hinchey said this was the worst she’d ever seen, but luckily no personal items were damaged. She then called the fire department, which used a massive pump to drain the water in the nearby sewer.

“Minutes, I’d say max ten minutes,” Hinchey said. “They checked it out and measured it for us to make sure their pump would work, and then they said our volunteers had the pump, so we had to have the volunteers come, and it was also minutes.”

Hinchey said their response was the silver lining to a rainy day.

“It’s awesome,” Hinchey said. “We were really at a loss. We didn’t really know what to do at all, so to call and be like, ‘oh, there’s the red lights, OK, we are ready to go, we got you. It was really awesome.”

Hinchey said their furnace unfortunately fell victim to the floods; therefore, they do not have heat, but they have blankets and pets to stay close to to keep warm.