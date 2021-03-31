Some New Haven schools to return to remote learning Thursday due to large number of staff getting second COVID vaccination

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some New Haven schools will return to remote learning on Thursday for an asynchronous learning day.

According to New Haven school officials, this is due to the large number of staff who will be getting their second COVID vaccination on Thursday, March 31.

An asynchronous learning day means that s students at those schools will stay home and log on to complete work assigned by her/his teacher.

Below is the list of schools: