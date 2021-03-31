Some New Haven schools to return to remote learning Thursday due to large number of staff getting second COVID vaccination

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some New Haven schools will return to remote learning on Thursday for an asynchronous learning day.

According to New Haven school officials, this is due to the large number of staff who will be getting their second COVID vaccination on Thursday, March 31.

An asynchronous learning day means that s students at those schools will stay home and log on to complete work assigned by her/his teacher.

Below is the list of schools:

Bishop Woods
Brennan Rogers
Celentano
Clemente
Conte West Hills
Columbus
Daniels
East Rock
Edgewood
Jepson
King Robinson
Mauro Sheridan
Martinez
Nathan Hale
Obama
Ross Woodward
Wexler
Worthington Hooker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sen. Murphy, local leaders hold roundtable on summer enrichment programs in Waterbury

News /

Wednesday's Warrior: New Haven native provides thousands of facemasks for local students & families

News /

Albertus Magnus school community walks Stations of the Cross to mark Lent, pray for those suffering amid pandemic

News /

School resource officer allocation reduced in New Haven as district preps for in-person learning at high schools Monday

News /

Waterbury police pledge to crack down on speeders after deadly hit-and-run

News /

Dog missing for 5 days rescued from cliff by fire crews

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss