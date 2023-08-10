WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Hospital provided an update on its computer system following a ransomware attack last week.

Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) and Waterbury HEALTH lost access to a number of their services during the attack, some of which have been restored.

The following services are still unavailable, according to Waterbury HEALTH:

Waterbury HEALTH outpatient blood draw locations (Waterbury Hospital Outpatient Blood Draw, 64 Robbins Street is open).

Women’s Imaging, Southbury

Open MRI, Southbury

Diagnostic Radiology Associates with office in Waterbury (open and offering some services in Waterbury including Dexa scans, X-ray), Middlebury and Southbury.

“Our computer systems continue to be down throughout the network,” a spokesperson for Waterbury HEALTH said in a statement. “We are following downtime procedures including the use of paper records. The outage has affected some of our outpatient services, mostly diagnostic imaging and blood draw and some patient appointments. We have contacted and will continue to contact any affected patients.”

Waterbury HEALTH is providing daily updates at wtbyhealth.org and on the Waterbury Hospital Facebook page.