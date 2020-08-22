Some Yale students concerned on how the university plans to help curb COVID-19 on campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some new concerns arose Friday about Yale’s University’s plan to fight coronavirus on campus.

In recent weeks, 15 Yale grad students were hired and trained as public health coordinators to live in undergraduate dorms.

Students said the job position was vague and was not sent to everyone.

They said they have no idea what the role entails and who qualifies, but right now, all of those positions seem to be filled.

Concerned and organized graduate students at Yale –better known as COGS — outlined their concerns in a letter to the dean.

The group said if the university expects public health coordinators to take on the role of crisis counselors, nurse’s assistants and public health professionals, they should hire professionals instead.

“I have not been provided with information that convinces me that Yale has figured something else out that other universities haven’t that will prevent an outbreak,” said student Adam Waters.

Waters said the organization received a response back from the university that did not answer any of their questions.

In addition, they aimed at reassuring students that health and other trained professionals will be hired to handle another possible outbreak.

News 8 reached out to a Yale spokesperson for clarity on the job posting but have yet to hear back.