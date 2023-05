NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family of firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who lost his life in a fire, are honoring his memory this Friday.

Friday, May 12, marks two years since firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. lost his life while battling a house fire. His sons will be hosting a lemonade stand at the station, at 125 Goffe Street.

If you’re not a fan of lemonade, they ask that you consider donating a non-perishable item, and all proceeds go toward a local food pantry.