NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is leading volunteers, partners and community members across New Haven in installing smoke alarms for local families during their Sound the Alarm event.

Volunteer teams are being trained in smoke alarm installation and will spend the day canvassing at homes and discussing fire safety with families. There will also be a Red Cross blood drive happening inside the New Haven Fire Academy.

News8 stopped by the Fire Academy to talk to Becky Johnson, a regional disaster officer with the Red Cross, about the day’s plans and the importance of fire safety. The full interview is above.